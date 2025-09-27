Sixers’ Paul George Engages in Team Practice Amid Injury Recovery
One of the biggest talking points of the Philadelphia 76ers was regarding the health of their stars, as Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George all had suffered from some sort of injury throughout last season.
The latter of the aforementioned trio had quite the underwhelming first season in the City of Brotherly Love, missing the first five games of the season due to a hyper-extended knee that he suffered in a preseason match against the Atlanta Hawks. It would be some time before George would find himself back on the injury report for long stretches of time, until he was shut down for the season due to an injury to his left knee.
From that point, there wasn’t much news surrounding the veteran, until it was announced in July, that he had successfully undergone surgery on the left knee, which had caused him so much trouble in the season prior.
The real silence regarding his status would come after that announcement, as George would continue to recover from the procedure. When asked about it at the Sixers Media Day, George explained that he isn’t expected to go all out on the court at this point in the process, but is right where he needs to be.
“I'm pretty much everything but full contact. I’m in the weight room, I'm lifting, working out every day,” George explained to the media. “I'm on the court. Not ready to start the full ramp-up of conditioning on court with running and stuff like that. I'm on the court, I'm working out.”
George’s participation in team training
That work on the court appears to have been continued during Philadelphia’s first official practice session of the season on Saturday, as it was reported by a team official that George partook in some individual drills on the floor.
Given that there’s close to another month or so before the Sixers start their regular season campaign with a match against the Boston Celtics, there’s still more than enough time for George to continue his recovery.
The six-time All-Star is sure to want to build off of what could be seen as a down year, one in which he averaged 16.2 points per game on a lower than average 43 percent from the field.
