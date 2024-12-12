Ex-76ers All-Star Has Odd Take on NBA Trade Speculation
Just a few months into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the trade market rumor smoke once again surrounds former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Over the summer, Butler’s lack of an extension caused a stir down in Miami as it was assumed that the veteran forward could get moved amid the final year of his current contract.
The 2024-2025 season is underway, and Butler remains a member of the 12-10 Miami Heat.
Still, that hasn’t erased the trade speculation. Recently, Butler has been linked to numerous teams as reports suggest the Heat are listening to offers. While players don’t typically welcome that kind of talk during the season, Butler once again proved he is not like everybody else.
“I actually like it,” Butler said of the rumors, according to the Miami Herald. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s such a thing as bad publicity to a point. But if somebody is talking about me getting traded, that’s a lot.”
“… It’s fine with me. It doesn’t bother me one bit and I do appreciate it. I appreciate going out there and hooping and I appreciate being efficient, being effective and helping my team win. I don’t ever take playing basketball for anybody for granted,” he added.
A lot can happen between early December and the February trade deadline. The two most important questions surrounding Butler at this time are: does he want a max deal? And does he prioritize finishing his career as a member of the Heat?
At this time, Butler doesn’t have the answers. On Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported that Butler mentioned a max deal is “currently not” his top priority. As far as staying in Miami long-term goes, he didn’t have an answer for that.
With Butler seemingly keeping the trade fire burning, the Sixers just might find themselves linked back to Joel Embiid’s former right-hand man. After all, Philly was viewed as one of his top destinations if an offseason trade were to get done.
However, landing Butler would be extremely difficult for the Sixers after they signed Tyrese Maxey and Paul George to major contracts over the summer. Either way, Butler will be a name to pay attention to as a potential move could shake up the Eastern Conference.