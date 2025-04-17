Ex-Sixers Guard Linked to Phoenix Suns Coaching Job
After failing to reach the postseason, the Phoenix Suns are going through another head coaching change. As they begin their search for a replacement, one former Philadelphia 76ers guard has been tossed around as a possible candidate.
This marks the second year in a row the Suns have fired a title-winning coach following just one season on the job. In 2024, Frank Vogel was dismissed even though he led Phoenix to the postseason. Now, Mike Budenholzer has faced a similar fate.
Since buying the Suns in 2022, he's worked tirelessly to yield big results for the franchise. There have been massive roster changes, executing blockbuster trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. He's also taken a big gamble with his revolving door of coaches in hopes of finding the right match.
Shortly after news of Budenholzer's firing, reports started to emerge of who might replace him as head coach of the Suns. NBA insider Marc Stein tossed out Willie Green as someone Phoenix is eyeing.
Green has previous ties to the Suns, as he served as an assistant there from 2019 to 2021. Since then, he's served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. In four years on the job, he's posted a regular season record of 148-180 while going 2-8 in the postseason.
Long before he was a coach in the NBA, Green enjoyed a 12-year career as a player. The majority of his playing days were with the Sixers, playing in over 400 games for the franchise across seven seasons.
Based on how things have gone for the last two people, coaches likely won't be jumping at the chance to coach the Suns. While the idea of coaching stars like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant is fascinating, but it's clear the franchise has a short leash. If they aren't able to produce the proper results, they could be next on the chopping block.