Ex-Sixers Guard Ties NBA Record in Game 7 Win for Warriors
Following his brief tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Buddy Hield opted to participate in a sign-and-trade to land with the Golden State Warriors. His play there has been up and down, but he managed to come up big in the team's biggest game of the year.
Golden State had to earn their playoff spot in the play-in tournament, securing the seventh seed in the Western Conference. This resulted in them facing off against the Houston Rockets in round one. It ended up being one of the most competitive series of the first round, going seven games.
On Sunday night, the Warriors and Rockets took the floor in the winner-take-all showdown. Golden State went on to win in convincing fashion, with Hield playing a large part in the victory. The veteran guard got hot from beyond the arc en route to finishing with 33 points.
With his nine made threes on Sunday, Hield has worked his way into the history books. He tied that NBA record for the most makes from beyond the arc in a Game 7.
This barrage is Hield's highest scoring outburst of the season, and couldn't have come at a better time. It also nearly matched his total points scored in the first six games of the series (43).
Coming alive in a playoff game isn't new for Hield, as he did the same thing for the Sixers last year. After struggling for most of their round one matchup with the New York Knicks, he caught fire in Game 6 and scored 20 points off the bench.
Following their upset over the Rockets, Golden State will now face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.