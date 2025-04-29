All 76ers

Ex-Sixers Star Surpasses 3-Time All-Star on NBA Playoff Scoring List

Jimmy Butler moved up the NBA leaderboard in playoff scoring.

Justin Grasso

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) controls the ball below Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Once again, former Philadelphia 76ers veteran star Jimmy Butler is adding to his playoff resume. This time, he’s looking to make a run with the Golden State Warriors.

On Monday night, the Warriors took a commanding series lead in the first round against the Houston Rockets. A hobbled Butler was a major help for Golden State as he led the charge on the offensive end of the floor.

In the process of helping the Warriors collect their third win over the Rockets, Butler moved up the ranks when it comes to all-time NBA Playoff scoring.

The former three-time NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton produced 2,571 points in 130 playoff games. After 122 games, Butler accounted for 2,589 points. He’s now chasing the Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who has 2,601 points in 143 games.

On Monday night, Butler checked in for 40 minutes against the Rockets. He shot 7-12 from the field and knocked down all 12 of his shots from the free-throw line. Butler led Golden State in scoring with 27 points. He also produced five rebounds, six assists, and one block to help the Warriors win 109-106.

Butler is currently in the midst of his 12th playoff run. Prior to his run with the Warriors and the Miami Heat, Butler competed for the Sixers during the 2018-2019 season. In 12 games, the veteran posted averages of 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. As helpful as Butler was during that run, the Sixers still dropped out in the second round in heartbeak fashion.

Following his Sixers tenure, Butler appeared in four playoff runs with the Heat. In 64 games, he averaged 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Butler helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals twice. He’s still searching for his first NBA Championship win.

