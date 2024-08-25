Former 76ers Draft Pick Decides on Team for 2024-2025
Following a run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick Marial Shayok has decided on his short-term future.
According to HoopsHype, Shayok will join the Liaoning Flying Leopards in China. He continues his run over in China after competing for Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin last season.
Back in 2019, Shayok landed on the Sixers after having stints with two schools in the NCAA. In 2014, Shayok came off the bench in 34 games as a freshman at Virginia. After spending his first three seasons playing at Virginia, Shayok transferred to Iowa State.
During his final season in college, Shayok averaged 19 points and five rebounds while shooting 39 percent from three in 34 games.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
During the 2019 NBA Draft, Shayok was selected by the 76ers with the 54th overall pick. Shayok joined the 76ers on a two-way contract, allowing him to split time with the main roster and the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.
In 36 games with the Blue Coats, Shayok stood out as a full-time starter. As a rookie, he averaged 22 points and six rebounds. Shayok knocked down 36 percent of his threes.
On the Sixers, Shayok received limited playing time. He saw the court for just four games during the 2019-2020 season. Averaging seven points, Shayok produced three points per game on 25 percent shooting from the field.
The Sixers moved on from Shayok ahead of his sophomore effort in the NBA. He spent a couple of seasons playing in Turkey before joining the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate in 2022-2023. Shayok appeared in 21 games for the Maine Celtics. He produced 20 points per game while knocking down 50 percent of his threes.
It’s unclear if Shayok is focused on breaking his way back into the NBA or not. This summer, the 29-year-old put together a decent performance for South Sudan during their Olympic run. He’ll continue to compete in China for the 2024-2025 season.