Former 76ers First-Rounder Joins Indiana Pacers
While the trade activity surrounding big-name players has started to simmer down, teams around the league have started to build out their G-League rosters ahead of the upcoming season.
On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers conducted a trade for their G-League franchises, which saw the playing rights of former Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor get moved to the Indiana Mad Ants.
A few days later, Okafor landed a training camp deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Okafor was drafted with the third pick by the 76ers in the 2015 NBA draft, with the big man appearing in over 105 games, averaging 14 points and four rebounds through his three seasons in the Wells Fargo Center.
Following a rather lackluster sophomore season with the Sixers, Okafor was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the early stages of the 2017-18 season, where he'd only spend one season, averaging six points across 28 games.
The former Duke guard would struggle to live up to his draft expectations during his most recent stints in the league as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
He'll get another shot with the Pacers this offseason. If he fails to make the main roster, he could be looking at a run with Indiana's G League affiliate.
If the 28-year-old is to suit up for the Mad Ants this season, it wouldn't be his first time in the G-League, having spent a season with the Mexico City Capitanes previously, putting up 20 points and eight rebounds during this stint.
Despite Okafor not being a part of an NBA roster, he hasn't strayed away from playing, finding himself a spot on Capitanes De Arecibo, a Puerto Rican team, averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.