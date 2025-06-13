Former 76ers Forward Discusses Tensions With Doc Rivers
Montrezl Harrell is not particularly fond of his one-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout 57 regular-season games, Harrell averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over 11.9 minutes. The 6-foot-7 forward then suffered an ACL injury during the offseason and was waived.
In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Harrell expressed that Philadelphia's coaching staff miscommunicated his intended role with the team.
“Doc [Rivers], Sam Cassell — they told me with me coming into playing with the Sixers, I was basically going to basically be used the same way I was when I was with the Clippers. When Joel Embiid was out games, those games I would be starting but even with him still being in the amount of games that he was going to play throughout the year, I was still going to play 15-18 minutes a night. That’s what was told to me… I was racking up DNPs… they basically wanted me to take 10 minutes each game but it wasn’t a full 10 minutes.”
Harrell said that his verbal clashes with former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made the experience miserable.
“So like I said, that whole time I experienced with the Sixers? I hated it, bro. I swear I hated it. And the thing about is, it got even worse because you see when me and Doc had words, and both times he really just discredited me as a player; like, he basically told me in the situation with me of coming with him to the Sixers, I had no other teams that wanted me which was a lie. I could’ve gone to Boston.”
Since departing from Philadelphia in 2023, Harrell has played professional basketball in Australia, China, and Puerto Rico. He is currently under contract with the Adelaide 36ers.