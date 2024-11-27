Former 76ers Trade Deadline Acquisition Finds New Team
Former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Jalen McDaniels has found a new team. After spending some time in free agency, it seems the market is dry for McDaniels. Therefore, he’ll make a trip to Washington, DC, to play in the NBA G League.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, McDaniels is set to join the Captial City Go-Go. He has now become an affiliate of the Washington Wizards, where he’ll look to showcase his talent once again with prominent minutes at the developmental level.
The G League isn’t foreign to the 26-year-old veteran. After he became a second-round pick out of San Diego State, McDaniels split time between the Charlotte Hornets and their affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
During his rookie season, McDaniels appeared in 31 games for the Swarm. Collecting 32 minutes of playing time per night, McDaniels averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. He knocked down 38 percent of his threes on 3.7 attempts per game.
McDaniels also made a solid case for himself at the main level by averaging six points on 38 percent shooting from three across 16 games his rookie year.
As a second-year player, McDaniels garnered a full-time role on the main roster. For the next few seasons, he put together an intriguing resume with the Hornets. Over a four-year span, McDaniels appeared in 174 games for the Hornets. He produced eight points per game on 34 percent shooting from three.
The Hornets tenure concluded when the Sixers acquired McDaniels at the 2023 trade deadline. At the time, the 76ers moved on from their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. They sent Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, hoping to get more of an offensive boost from McDaniels.
Initially, the Sixers’ front office believed they had a potential long-term wing in McDaniels. While they still had interest in McDaniels beyond his short tenure in Philly, the Toronto Raptors had a more intriguing offer on the table.
For the Sixers, McDaniels appeared in 24 regular-season games. Averaging 18 minutes of playing time, the young wing produced seven points per game. He also came down with three rebounds per outing. While he shot 40 percent from three, he did so on just one attempt per game.
His eight playoff games with the Sixers remain his only postseason run in the NBA. McDaniels averaged two points on 33 percent shooting from three in roughly 13 minutes per game.
Last season, McDaniels played in 50 games for the Raptors. After struggling in his first and only season with the team, the Raptors moved McDaniels back in June. He landed on the Sacramento Kings, where he played just two preseason games. McDaniels was involved in another trade to the San Antonio Spurs but found himself waived.
The G League once served as a stepping-stone for McDaniels to prove to the Hornets he belonged. Perhaps, the developmental league allows McDaniels to get back on some radars.