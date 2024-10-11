Former 76ers Veteran Makes Statement on Retirement
On Thursday afternoon, three time NBA champion and former Philadelphia 76er Danny Green announced his retirement from the league, bringing his 15-year career to an end.
On an episode of his podcast "Inside The Green Room," the former Sixer expressed his feelings surrounding his decision to retire, noting that he was at peace hanging it up.
"I'm officially moving on from the game of basketball and the NBA," explained Green, "It's been a great run, to me, I'm proud to walk away from the game at peace with it,"
Green came into the league as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2009-10 season, before he made his move to the San Antonio Spurs, a team in which he'd play eight seasons for, winning his first of three championships.
Following his eight year stint, Green would swing around the league, playing for the Sixers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Toronto Raptors, garnering two more rings before calling it quits.
Given this resume, the 37-year-old sharpshooter reflected on the quality of his former teammates over the years, having played with superstars like Lebron James, Tim Duncan, Joel Embiid, and Kawhi Leonard, amongst others.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
"I played against some of the top greats, they get my respect, I've shaken their hands, they've said hello, they know my name..." said the 15-year veteran, "I feel like I've gotten to play with a lot of hall of fame guys, some of the greatest to ever lace them up, some guys we'll never play again..."
Ending off his discussion regarding his career, the 37-year-old reiterated that he has come to terms with his career, being proud of all that he acheived across his 15 years in the league.
"It's been a hell of a run, a hell of a ride, I'm not ashamed of anything or regret anything that I've done," finished Green.
More 76ers on SI
76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions
Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut
Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game