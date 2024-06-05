Former Champion Reveals He Was Almost Traded for Sixers Legend
Following a dominant 12-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Allen Iverson bounced around the league to finish his career. Recently, one player opened up on how he was almost traded for the Hall of Fame guard.
While speaking with Caron Butler and Mike Miller on his The OGs podcast, Udonis Haslem spoke on how the Miami Heat almost traded him at one point. The front office was in the mix to acquire Iverson to pair him up with Dwyane Wade.
"My name was in the hat one time we was talking about making a move for Iverson," Haslem said. "My name got thrown in the hat a little bit and I was all shook up and s*** but D Wade was like 'man that's Allen Iverson."
During his first run with the Sixers, Iverson was one of the top guards in the league. His most notable run was in 2001 when he won MVP while leading Philly to the NBA Finals. After being drafted first overall in 1996, Iverson spent a decade with the franchise before being traded midway through the 2007 season.
Iverson went on to team up with a member from the 2003 draft class, but it was not Wade. Instead, he was dealt to the Denver Nuggets to play alongside All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony.
Iverson had a brief run for the Nuggets before eventually being dealt to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Chauncey Billups. His career would come to an end in 2010, when he appeared in three games for the Memphis Grizzlies before returning to the Sixers for a 25-game stretch.
To this day, Iverson is still one of the greatest players ever to wear a Sixers' uniform. Following his retirement, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.