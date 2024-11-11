Former Kentucky Basketball Star Reflects on 76ers G League Debut
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, opened their season off with a nail-biting 115-116 loss to the 905 Raptors.
The loss came as a result of Tyreke Key’s three-point shot in the dying seconds of the game, leaving only one second left for the Blue Coats to respond.
One of the big talking points surrounding the match was the debut of Philadelphia native and former Kentucky Basketball star Justin Edwards, who signed a two-way contract with the Sixers in the offseason.
Edwards spoke about what it meant getting to make his debut in front of his family.
“It felt good, my first game as a pro, I'm in front of my family not that far from home, so you know, it's all good,” explained Edwards.
As for his performance, Edwards couldn’t have asked for a better one, leading the Blue Coats’ scoring numbers with 28 points on 43 percent from the field while grading six rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Edwards felt that a key in getting into an offensive rhythm was his confidence.
“I felt good, I thought every shot was gonna go in,” stated Edwards, “So, you know, that's just my confidence.”
The 20-year-old is one of three two-way players on the Blue Coats, as Lestor Quinones and Jeff Dowtin remain with the Sixers for the time being.
The Blue Coats will look to bounce back off of the gritty defeat on Monday night as they are set to take on the Maine Celtics, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.