Former NFL Pro Bowler Makes Statement on 76ers’ Jared McCain
After adding the nine-time All-Star Paul George to a roster with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, many NBA fans probably didn’t expect the first-round rookie out of Duke, Jared McCain, to be one of the most talked-about players on the Philadelphia 76ers so far.
Without luck in the health department, the Sixers have had no choice but to utilize the rookie guard. It’s safe to say that McCain is taking advantage of every minute gained, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
At this point, McCain is gaining national attention and recently received praise from former NFL Pro Bowler quarterback Robert Griffin III.
@RGIII: Don’t let Jared McCain TikTok dancing fool you, this man can ball. His game has every club in the Golf bag. Can shoot the 3, dribble drive, pass and finish at the rim. Buddy will sautee you up on the court and turn you into a TikTok trend before you know it. 76ers got a baller.
Through his first seven games, McCain had a small role off the bench. The rookie averaged 11 minutes and produced seven points on 46 percent shooting. When the Sixers lost Tyrese Maxey to a hamstring strain, McCain picked up his first 30-minute shift in the NBA against the Los Angeles Lakers. The result? An 18-point outing on 44 percent shooting from three.
Over a three-game span, McCain produced 23 points per game on 41 percent shooting from three while seeing the court for roughly 30 minutes per game. On November 13 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, McCain was promoted to the starting lineup.
While the Sixers are still searching for luck when it comes to health, it’s necessary to note that during the one game that featured the star trio of Maxey, Embiid, and George, McCain maintained his spot in the starting five.
Since becoming a starter, McCain has produced 25 points per game on 43 percent shooting from three. He also averaged two rebounds, five assists, and one steal over that six-game stretch.
The Sixers have a lot to improve on moving forward, but at least they can feel good about the early progression of their 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.