Former Philadelphia 76ers Fan Favorite Finds New Team
A former Philadelphia 76ers player is on the move. According to ESPN, Boban Marjanovic has found a new team, and his next destination will not be in the NBA.
Marjanovic is set to play for Fenerbahce in the Euroleague next season. The Turkish club adds Marjanovic to a center group that includes former NBA big man Khem Birch.
A change of scenery is certainly nothing new for Boban. The Serbian center has spent time with different organizations before and during his run in the NBA.
Marjanovic went undrafted in 2010. His first set of NBA action came in 2015 when he played for the San Antonio Spurs. That run would last 54 games. In 2016-2017, Marjanovic played in 35 games for the Detroit Pistons. He had a second season with the Pistons, but it ended short as he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
During his second season in LA, Marjanovic was included in a blockbuster trade at the 2019 deadline. He was moved to the Sixers alongside the veteran sharpshooter Tobias Harris.
Although his time with the Sixers was short, Marjanovic was a fan favorite in Philadelphia. The seven-footer appeared in 22 games, even picking up three starts during the regular season. In the playoffs, Boban appeared in a career-high 11 games, seeing the court for an average of ten minutes off the bench.
During that stretch, Boban averaged six points and three rebounds while making 60 percent of his shots.
After his run with the Sixers, Marjanovic signed on to join the Dallas Mavericks. He played there for three seasons. In 2022, Marjanovic was traded to the Houston Rockets. Over the last two seasons, the veteran big man competed for the Rockets in a limited role.
In 2022-2023, Marjanovic saw the court for just 31 games while averaging fewer than ten minutes of playing time. Last year, he appeared in just 14 games. The big man produced three points and two rebounds per game.
The 36-year-old heads back overseas for the first time since 2015. With a lack of interest within the NBA’s free agency market throughout the 2024 offseason, it appears Marjanovic is embracing an expanded role beyond the NBA.