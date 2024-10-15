Former Philadelphia 76ers Player Included in Kings-Spurs Trade
The NBA saw its latest trade on Monday night. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sacramento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs engaged in a deal that included a former member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jalen McDaniels was dealt to the Spurs along with a second-round pick on Monday. The Kings made the deal to “open roster flexibility for a potential addition down the line,” per Charania.
While McDaniels ends up on the Spurs in the deal, he won’t be making his way to San Antonio. The plan is for the Victor Wembanyama-led squad to waive McDaniels. If he doesn’t get claimed, he’ll hit the free agency market as an unrestricted free agent once again.
In 2023, the Sixers acquired McDaniels in a deadline deal. As they navigated through the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Sixers moved on from their defensive standout, Matisse Thybulle. In a multi-team trade, Thybulle went to the Portland Trail Blazers.
In return, the Sixers landed McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets. That year, McDaniels was in the midst of his fourth season on the Hornets. He went to the Sixers after appearing in 56 games, averaging 11 points and five rebounds on 32 percent shooting from the field.
McDaniels struggled to find his fit with the Sixers. He played in 24 games down the stretch, producing seven points and three rebounds. While McDaniels managed to knock down 40 percent of his threes, he didn’t take on a large role in the playoffs.
His first and only playoff run came in 2023 with the Sixers. McDaniels averaged 13 minutes off the bench in eight games. He put up two points and two rebounds per game. At the end of the season, McDaniels became a free agent, eventually signing with the Toronto Raptors.
Last season, McDaniels appeared in 50 games for the Raptors. Once again, he struggled to carve out a role for himself in a new situation. Seeing the court for 11 minutes per game, McDaniels produced three points and one rebound. He shot a career-low 34 percent from the field.
This past summer, McDaniels ended up in a trade to the Kings. While he debuted with the team in the preseason, the Kings have decided to move on. It’s unclear what’s next for the 26-year-old wing.