Former Sixers Developmental Prospect Re-Joins San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs organization has become a place for developmental prospects who couldn’t find a fit with the Philadelphia 76ers. First, they scooped up Julian Champagnie and Charles Bassey.
Last season, David Duke Jr. joined the Spurs on a two-way contract in mid-December. As a result, he split time between the Spurs and its NBA G League affiliate in Austin.
Duke appeared in just four games with the Spurs last year. He averaged 13 minutes on the floor, shooting 56 percent from the field, averaging seven points per game.
In Austin, he produced 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game. He appeared in 34 regular season games during the G League campaign.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Duke will get another run in San Antonio and potentially Austin. This week, the former Sixer signed another two-way deal with the Spurs ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Last year, Duke joined the Sixers in September ahead of training camp. He was garnering an opportunity to potentially crack a spot on the roster. By the time the regular season rolled around, Duke’s time with the Sixers was cut short. Although he was waived, Duke ended up with the organization’s G League affiliate in Delaware.
As the Blue Coats battled through the Showcase Cup stint, Duke appeared in 11 games for Delaware. He was a standout, producing an average of 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Duke knocked down 43 percent of his shots, averaging 37 percent from three.
Duke will continue his run in San Antonio. He returns to the Spurs with nearly 50 games of experience under his belt. Before his short time with the Sixers, Duke spent two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. Overall, he has averaged four points and two rebounds on 42 percent shooting.
