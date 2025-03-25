Former Sixers Forward Goes Viral for Recent Trash Talk Exchange
Over the weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks. Among the biggest things to come away from this matchup was a trash-talking exchange that went viral on social media.
The Sixers faced off against a familiar face in this matchup in sharpshooting forward Georges Niang. He departed Philly for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, and found himself dealt to the Hawks at this year's trade deadline.
Aside from his ability to space the floor at the power forward position, Niang is most known for the passionate way he plays the game. He is never scared to get in the mix with an opponent, which was on full display in Sunday's matchup.
As has been the case for weeks now, Quentin Grimes led the charge for the shorthanded Sixers against the Hawks. He turned in another impressive showing, posting 26 points and six assists in a losing effort. In the midst of this performance, Grimes was seen having a war of words with Niang.
While Grimes was at the free-throw line, Niang proceeded to sound off on the Sixers' deadline addition. He said the only reason he is putting up big numbers is because of the team's injuries. If guys like Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid were in the lineup, he'd be in the corner waiting for the ball like he was during his time in Philly.
Niang managed to back up his big talk in this outing, as he put together a strong showing against his former team. In 23 minutes off the bench, he recorded 20 points and connected on five of his eight attempts from beyond the arc.
Since joining the Hawks at the deadline, Niang is averaging 13.4 PPG while converting 42.3% of his three-point attempts.