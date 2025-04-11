Former Sixers Player Defends Victor Wembanyama From Shaq
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has developed a post-playing reputation for being extremely critical of players in today’s era. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has heard plenty of criticism from the legendary big many times throughout his career.
Now, guys like Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama are hearing from the outspoken big man. Recently, O’Neal suggested that if he had a shot to go against players like Wembanyama and Holmgren, he would’ve made them quit the game of basketball.
Former Sixers sharpshooter Danny Green reacted to the comments on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’ Green understands where Shaq is coming from from a retired player’s standpoint. However, he isn’t buying stock in the idea that Shaq would make a player like Wembanyama hang it up early.
“Wemby does not seem like a kid that would quit on anything,” said Green.
Green brought up a time when his former teammate, Embiid, dominated Wembanyama by scoring 70 points in a single outing when they first met as opponents in the NBA. As much as Embiid destroyed Wembanyama, the Spurs center only elevated defensively since then.
“When you’re one of those retired guys—Shaq is just one of those guys he has to prove or show or feel like people forget—so, it’s like, ‘Yo, you’re gonna respect me, I was one of those guys.’ I feel like he always has to show and tell.”
O’Neal was an incredible two-way player in his era. However, the big man position has evolved and the seven-footers have become more versatile over time. Being an elite rim protector sometimes isn’t enough. Green believes O’Neal could’ve been a handful for Wembanyama and Holmgren on defense, but on offense, they would have an advantage.
“[Shaq] would’ve bullied these guys, he would’ve been able to do that on the offensive end of the floor, but on the defensive end of the floor, Shaq would’ve had problems guarding these guys,” Green added. “He was not even comfortable leaving the paint. To guard them on the perimeter… You can’t teach 7’4”. Shaq, you’re not blocking those shots, those jump shots, they would’ve given him a lot of hell on that end of the floor.”