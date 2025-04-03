Former Sixers Player on NBA’s Radar After Viral Ja Morant Incident
The last few days have been dramatic across the NBA. On Sunday, as the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Toronto Raptors, two teams were brawling it out, leading to seven total ejections.
On Tuesday night, as the Sixers were out in New York with a matchup against the Knicks, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies had a moment that the NBA is now “looking into,” according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
While Grizzlies star Ja Morant is at the center of the spotlight, former Sixers sharpshooter Buddy Hield is also on the radar as a potential punishment candidate.
via @ShamsCharania: The NBA is looking into Memphis' Ja Morant using finger gun motions toward the Golden State Warriors bench last night, sources tell me and @espn_macmahon. … The league's probe will also look into a gesture by Warriors guard Buddy Hield ahead of Morant, sources said. League officials will talk to involved parties as soon as Wednesday.
The NBA hasn’t announced any information about a fine or a suspension for any player just yet, but it appears that Hield and Morant could see some form of punishment after the league takes some time to come to a conclusion.
For Morant, he’s in a tricky spot since he has a history of suspension. As the league tends to factor in the past with their decision-making process, that put in Morant in a position to be hit with a harder punishment than expected.
Hield doesn’t have the same history, but he’s been fined in the past. Before getting traded to the Sixers in 2024, Hield was hit with a $25,000 fine during his time with the Indiana Pacers. The league described Hield’s punishment as a result of an “obscene gesture.” If fined again, it could be heftier this time around.