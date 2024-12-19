Former Sixers Star Expected to Test Free Agency Amid Trade Rumors
Back in 2019, the Philadelphia 76ers made a big splash by trading for Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Years later, the All-Star forward could find himself on the move again mid-season.
As trade season gets underway in the NBA, Butler has emerged as arguably the biggest name who could be on the move. He's been linked to multiple teams in rumors, including the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns.
Butler, 35, is still a high-level two-way forward in the league. This season, he is averaging 19.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.0 APG. This saga is likely to drag on until the February 6th deadline, with Butler's contract being the biggest wrinkle in things.
After this season, Butler has a player option for the 2025-26 season. This means he could hit the market this upcoming offseason, and all signs point to him doing so. While on the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated that Butler plans to test the market in free agency whether he is traded or not.
Developments like this create a bit of a roadblock, as it makes it tougher for the Heat to get a proper return for a player of Butler's caliber. With his sights set on free agency, teams are going to be less likely to give up valuable assets for a player who could be a rental.
Butler had a lot of success in his brief time with the Sixers, averaging 18.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.0 APG across 55 games. During the 2019 offseason, Philly dealt him to the Heat in a sign-and-trade less than a year after trading for him.