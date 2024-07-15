Former Sixers Trade Acquisition Signs With New York Knicks
A Philadelphia 76ers guard has found a new home in free agency.
According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Cam Payne is set to join the New York Knicks for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Per Haynes’ report, Payne is expected to be on a one-year contract in New York.
All offseason long, the Knicks have been linked to veteran guards who could come in and serve as an immediate depth piece off the bench. For a bit, the Knicks were linked to Kyle Lowry, who recently re-signed with the Sixers on a one-year deal.
The Knicks will instead have the chance to utilize Payne next season. The former 14th overall pick is headed into year ten, joining his seventh franchise.
After getting selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Payne started his career on the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his sophomore campaign, he was moved to the Chicago Bulls. Payne spent a few seasons with the Bulls before landing on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019.
During the 2020 offseason, Payne signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. He ended up having a four-year stint in Phoenix, where he had three playoff appearances.
After the 2022-2023 season, Payne was moved to the San Antonio Spurs. He was traded for a future second-round pick and cash considerations. After getting waived by a rebuilding Spurs team, Payne hit the free agency market and joined the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal.
The Bucks utilized Payne for 47 games. During that time, he averaged six points on 40 percent shooting from deep, At the 2024 trade deadline, Payne was dealt to the Sixers. Philly swapped out its veteran guard Patrick Beverley for Payne.
With the Sixers, Payne appeared in 31 games. He averaged nine points on 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He maintained a role in the playoffs, coming off the bench for five games against the Knicks in the first round. Averaging 12 minutes on the floor, Payne produced six points per game. He hit on 44 percent of his shots from deep and gave the Sixers a much-needed spark in the backcourt coming off the bench.
Now, Payne is set to be a direct rival of Philadelphia, as he’s on pace to suit up for the Knicks next year.