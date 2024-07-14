Former Sixers Vet Possibly Targeting ‘Historic’ Contract Outside NBA
What’s next for former Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley? Possibly another run overseas.
On Sunday, the official X account of Beverley’s ‘Pat Bev Pod’ announced an update on the free agent guard. While a return to the NBA for the 2024-2025 NBA season hasn’t been ruled out, a “historic contract in Europe” seems to be intriguing Beverley.
The 36-year-old two-way standout recently wrapped up a run with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was traded by the Sixers at the 2024 deadline.
Last summer, Beverley entered the free agency market after runs with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. He was a notable signing for the Sixers as they searched for valuable veterans to add as depth pieces.
Beverley appeared in 47 games for the Sixers. Playing mostly as a reserve, he averaged 20 minutes on the court. During that time, Beverley produced six points per game while knocking down 43 percent of his shots.
As expected, Beverley’s defensive toughness and demeanor helped him become an instant fan favorite in Philadelphia. However, he didn’t get to see the full season through. At the trade deadline, Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office made multiple trades. Beverley ended up in a deal with the Bucks.
He spent his final 26 games of the 2023-2024 NBA season in Milwaukee. Averaging 21 minutes of action, Beverley produced six points per game, hitting on 36 percent of his threes.
Beverley has proven to still be a valuable rotational piece for playoff-contending teams. Therefore, it seems he has at least one veteran’s minimum offer on the table once again.
But Europe could be calling. According to EuroHoops.net, Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv is “seriously interested” in acquiring Beverley. Per the report, Beverley has ties within the organization from his pre-NBA days, when he competed overseas before linking with Daryl Morey on the Houston Rockets.
Soon, Beverley should have a decision in place as NBA teams begin preparing for training camp in the next couple of months.