Former Sixers Veteran Paul Reed’s New Team Revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers recently moved on from their former second-round pick, Paul Reed.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Reed was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Pistons.
The center/power forward will play for his second franchise since getting drafted in 2020.
When Reed joined the Sixers as a late second-round pick, he joined an impressive draft class of Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe. Unlike Maxey and Joe, Reed was brought onto the roster as a two-way signee. In the NBA G League, Reed dominated for the Delaware Blue Coats.
In 2021, Reed earned NBA G League Rookie of the Year and MVP honors. He helped the Blue Coats achieve their first G League Finals run, which ended with the Sixers affiliate finishing as the runner-up. After finding success at the developmental level, Reed earned a standard contract with the Sixers.
During his third season with the 76ers, Reed appeared in 69 games, averaging 11 minutes on the court. He produced four points and four rebounds per game, finding himself gaining steady minutes as Joel Embiid’s backup. In the 2023 playoffs, Reed appeared in 11 games, even picking up two starts. His performance during the postseason as Embiid’s primary backup helped him earn a stellar contract offer in free agency last summer.
Reed would sign a three-year offer sheet worth over $20 million with the Utah Jazz. The Sixers matched the deal, ensuring he would be back for the 2023-2024 NBA season. Considering Utah’s offer included specific incentives, the Sixers’ inability to make it past the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs made it easier for them to move off of Reed’s contract without trading him.
The veteran center appeared in all 82 games for the Sixers last season. He averaged a career-high seven points and six rebounds, spending nearly 20 minutes on the floor on average throughout the year. Reed also started in 24 games, marking a career-high.
With the Pistons, Reed continues to play on his original contract’s salary while potentially garnering a bigger role. As the Sixers brought in Andre Drummond through free agency, there was a good chance Reed would lose his spot as Joel Embiid’s primary backup in 2024-2025. In Detroit, Reed joins a rebuilding squad, where he could earn some significant minutes next year.