Gilbert Arenas Compares 76ers Star Joel Embiid to 3-Time NBA All-Star
This season, one of the biggest storylines regarding the Philadelphia 76ers is the health status of Joel Embiid. Through the first month and change of the season, the former MVP has only appeared in five games due to injury management.
Heading into the year, the Sixers made it clear that they had a plan in place regarding Embiid. With their sights set on a championship, the team's top goal was to limit the wear and tear on his body during the regular season. However, things seem to be deeper than just simple load management. Leading up to Embiid's return over the weekend, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said swelling in the All-Star center's knee has limited his availability.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on the Sixers' star. He feels his rapidly decline from injuries is comparable to former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy.
"His knee is done, this is it," Arenas said. "This is that athlete who most likely the cartilage is gone from his knee and he's out there with no break pad. There's only so much time before you gonna go back because it's irritated. So you being who you were to really do something, is not gonna happen. Young Brandon Roy."
While he hasn't be in the lineup much, the Sixers should have some vote of confidence with Embiid based on how he's played when he is out there. In his last two appearances, he's recorded a 30-point double-double. Despite a shaky start against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, he still managed to end the afternoon with 31 points and 12 rebounds.
Embiid's inconsistency in the lineup does hinder the Sixers, but his days as a dominant player aren't fully behind him as Arenas might suggest.