Rookie Zach Edey Makes Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid Statement
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey has yet to play a minute in the NBA, but he's already saying all the right things and turning heads in his direction. Selected ninth overall, Edey has somehow quietly become a favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.
During Memphis Grizzlies training camp, Edey revealed which players he's been learning to model his game off of. The names he listed will certainly make Memphis Grizzlies fans happy.
"I like to look at all those big dominant physical bigs," Edey said. "Like a Zubac, like a Valanciunas, like an Embiid, like Jokic. Guys who like to get inside and mix it up a little bit."
As a college player, making passing reads wasn't necessarily Edey's forte as a big man. Now that he's entering the NBA, Edey is making sure to study players like Nikola Jokic in order to make plays for his teammates.
"At Purdue, my rule was every time I was 1-on-1 to score the ball. For me, I wasn't trying to make those passing reads, now I'm trying to see the floor and make plays for other people. It's just like I said, a different way of playing basketball."
Everything that has come out of Zach Edey's mouth since he's been drafting has been nothing but positive. His mindset is about winning, and he's about to have a chance at making a real impact with a contending Memphis Grizzlies team.
