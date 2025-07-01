All 76ers

Guerschon Yabusele’s Future with Sixers Remains in Doubt

After going unsigned on night one of free agency, Guerschon Yabusele still seems to be on his way out.

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) looks on during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) looks on during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
After the first wave of free agency signings, the future of Guerschon Yabusele remains unclear.

The Philadelphia 76ers forward’s contract expired at the opening of free agency, but he didn’t immediately sign on with a team. Considering Yabusele was viewed as one of the top forwards in the player pool, it raised the question of whether there was a chance the Sixers could get him back or not.

A few hours into the start of free agency, the Sixers made their first signing. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team added the young veteran forward, Trendon Watford. Since Watford was landing a minimum contract, many viewed it as a sign the Sixers could potentially get Yabusele back still.

However, countless reports suggested otherwise.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that “it appears” Yabusele is not going to return. Perhaps that’s why the Sixers made the pivot to Watford, who has shown a lot of upside during stints with Brooklyn and Portland.

Yabusele recently wrapped up a 70-game run with the Sixers. He started a career-high 43 games, seeing the court for 27 minutes a night. The veteran posted averages of 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes on nearly four attempts per game.

Heading into free agency, it was suggested that Yabusele could land with the San Antonio Spurs. Heading into day two, that situation doesn’t seem ot be the lock it once was. The veteran forward will certainly find a new NBA home, and will do so with a nice pay bump after playing on the minimum, but it seems the Sixers aren’t the favorites to get him in free agency.

