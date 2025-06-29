Eric Gordon Makes Decision on Contract With Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers learned that Eric Gordon has declined his player option for the 2025-2026 NBA season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Last summer, Gordon signed with the Sixers following his run with the Phoenix Suns. He was brought on to be a depth piece on a championship-hopeful roster. Similar to many of his teammates, Gordon struggled to stay healthy throughout the 2024-2025 season.
He ended up appearing in 52 games for the Sixers. After a slow start, Gordon picked up the pace and knocked down 41 percent of his threes, while attempting nearly four per game.
When the season concluded, Gordon finished the year with averages of seven points, two assists, and one rebound. He made 43 percent of his shots from the field.
The Sixers’ plan to compete for a championship in the Eastern Conference in 2024-2025 fell flat. They ended up finishing the year with a 24-58 record. Several players saw their seasons end prematurely, and Gordon was a part of that group as he underwent surgery on his wrist in February.
The 76ers went into the NBA Draft Lottery with the fifth-highest odds of winning the first pick. They moved up two spots, going on the clock at No. 3 overall to select VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor. Edgecombe, who knows Gordon well, noted that he looked forward to playing with the veteran next season.
That could be a sign the Sixers will explore potentially bringing Gordon back. For the time being, the veteran plans to hit the open market.
