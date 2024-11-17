Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Recently Stunned 9-Time NBA All-Star

LaMelo Ball this season:



29.9 PPG (4th in NBA)

5.0 RPG

6.3 APG

44.7/37.5/84.9%

4.9 3PM (1st in NBA)

58.7% TS



He's having the best offensive season in Hornets history. And it's not particularly close either. pic.twitter.com/Xx9kgxyla2