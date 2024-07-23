All 76ers

Hornets’ Waived Veteran Guard Expected to Join Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to bring in the veteran guard Reggie Jackson.

Justin Grasso

Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) dribbles the ball against LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing in veteran help for the second unit. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, veteran guard Reggie Jackson is expected to join the Sixers when he clears waivers.

Prior to free agency, Jackson picked up his player option for another season with the Denver Nuggets. After free agency fired up, the veteran was moved in an offseason trade to the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers were a part of the six-team deal, as it included the Buddy Hield sign-and-trade scenario with the Golden State Warriors.

Once again, the Sixers will benefit from the six-team deal.

Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Considering the state of the Hornets, the 34-year-old former first-round pick was a likely cut candidate as the Hornets remain in a rebuild at this stage.

If all goes as expected, Jackson will join a Sixers team that’s primed for the playoffs and hopeful for a championship. The former 24th overall pick brings championship expertise to the table, as he was a part of the Denver Nuggets’ title run in 2023.

Jackson started his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2011. After four seasons in OKC, he landed with the Detroit Pistons. Amidst his fifth season in Detroit, Jackson found a change of scenery with the Los Angeles Clippers.

His latest stop with the Nuggets started in 2022. With a 16-game run with the Nuggets during the 2022-2023 season, Jackson averaged 20 minutes off the bench. He produced eight points per game while shooting just 38 percent from the field.

Last season, Jackson appeared in all 82 games for the Nuggets. He picked up 23 starts throughout the year, averaging 22 minutes on the floor. The veteran put up ten points and four assists per game. He knocked down 36 percent of his threes on nearly four attempts per game throughout the year.

Justin Grasso

