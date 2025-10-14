Is Adem Bona More Than Just a Joel Embiid Backup on the Sixers?
Adem Bona was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential Joel Embiid backup years from now.
Just one season into his career, Bona might be more than that. Not only are the Sixers trying him out as the former MVP’s primary backup, but they are giving him a look as a potential complementary piece at the power forward position.
“I think it would be awesome,” Bona told reporters, regarding the idea of playing alongside Joel Embiid.
“That has been my goal since I got drafted, to at some point share the floor with Joel. I’ve been working toward that, developing my game, how to be able to complement his game while I’m on the floor with him. … I’m really excited to see how that’s going to pan out.”
Last season, Bona was expected to spend most of the year third on the depth chart, behind Embiid and Andre Drummond. Injuries took the plan in a different direction.
Embiid played in just 19 games, as knee concerns sent him back into surgery by the winter. Drummond appeared in just 40 games as he dealt with multiple issues throughout the year.
Bona ended up seeing the court for 58 games, logging over 800 minutes of action. Typically, a second-rounder in his position might struggle to see any time outside of the NBA G League, but the discovery of Bona’s value last season was one of the very few bright spots on a rather dreadful year.
In 58 games, the Sixers rolled out Bona for an average of 15.6 minutes. He even picked up 11 starts. Almost all of his action came at the center position.
As a rookie, Bona made 70 percent of his shots from the field. He produced 5.8 points per game, along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. After seeing what he’s able to do throughout the 2024-2025 season, the Sixers decided that Bona could be a key contributor moving forward.
With thin depth at the power forward position, in the absence of the lost Guerschon Yabusele, Bona has a chance to garner enough responsibilities to have an everyday role, even if he loses the backup center competition to the multi-time All-Star, Andre Drummond.
No matter how the offseason shakes out for Bona, he seems to have a bright future in Philadelphia.
