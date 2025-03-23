James Harden Doubles Key Stat with Clippers Compared to Sixers Tenure
Year two of James Harden’s stint with the Los Angeles Clippers has gone much better than most probably expected. After falling out with the Philadelphia 76ers and requesting a trade, many believed Harden’s All-Star days were behind him.
This season, Harden’s been one of the top guards in the NBA once again and continues flashing elite playmaking while averaging over 21 points in the scoring department.
As the 2024-2025 NBA season plays out for Harden, the 11-time All-Star continues to improve his standing as the player with the most 30-point performances since 2014, when he starred for the Houston Rockets.
via @StatMamba: James Harden has the most 30-point games in the entire NBA since 2014.
The former Sixers guard has a solid lead in the category. After accounting for 30 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, Harden collected his 302nd 30-plus-point effort since 2014. The closest player on that list is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has 285.
Joel Embiid pops up on the top ten with 194 games of 30-plus points. The Sixers’ star big man has scored over 7,000 points during that span.
As for Harden, he’s put over over 11,000 points since 2014.
During his time with the Sixers, Harden reached the 30-point mark on just six occasions. While he was an assist champion in Philadelphia, his scoring took a backseat to the multi-time scoring champion, Joel Embiid. With nearly two seasons under his belt on the Clippers, Harden has doubled 30-plus-point performances compared to his run with the Sixers.