Jared McCain Shows First Look in Sixers Threads on Social Media

Sixers rookie Jared McCain looks forward to his first run in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Next week, the Philadelphia 76ers will get their first look at the rookie guard Jared McCain in his first NBA Preseason run.

On Monday, the former Duke standout had the opportunity to throw on his Sixers threads for the first time during the team’s annual Media Day.

McCain took to Instagram to show off his new look as he’s excited for his first year in the big leagues.

Year One

So far, McCain’s training camp with the Sixers has gone well. With a handful of practice sessions under his belt, McCain has received praise from several teammates and his head coach, Nick Nurse.

Defensive scrappiness has put McCain on the map with Nurse. As the jumper was falling on day three, McCain landed compliments from his All-Star teammate, Tyrese Maxey.

Overall, McCain was dubbed as one of the best players through camp so far by Joel Embiid. Considering who the comments were coming from, it’s safe to say McCain’s rookie season is off to a great start.

Of course, he’s got a lot of work to do, though. Joining a playoff-caliber team with championship hopes, garnering playing time on the 76ers won’t be easy for McCain to do as a rookie.

He proved that he could contribute right away when he was at Duke. The former five-star recruit started all 36 games during his freshman season with the Blue Devils. McCain averaged 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists as he knocked down 46 percent of his shots and 41 percent of his threes.

The NCAA and the NBA are two different beasts, but McCain is motivated to make an impact as early as possible. A strong preseason can only strengthen his chances of achieving his year one goal.

Justin Grasso
