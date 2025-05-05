Jared McCain Taking on Key Role for Sixers in NBA Draft Lottery
Following an underwhelming regular season campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers now have a busy offseason to try and get the franchise back on track. First up is the draft lottery, where they'll hope to secure a high pick in a stacked class.
While they finished with the fifth-worst record this season, it's not set in stone that the Sixers will be making their selection this year. For them to retain their pick, it has to fall in the top six. Anything lower than that, and it'll convey to the OKC Thunder.
Every year, teams pick one representative to be on stage for the lottery. A week away from the event, the Sixers told the world who will be going in their place. Rookie guard Jared McCain is tasked with attempting to bring the team good fortune as they attempt to secure a high pick.
McCain, who the Sixers selected outside of the lottery last year, was one of the few bright spots in what was a rocky season. Upon getting the chance to play extended minutes, he emerged as an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. However, his first year in the NBA came to an abrupt end when he suffered a season-ending injury in December.
Securing a lottery pick would do wonders for the Sixers in the short and long term as they attempt to get back in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference. With the majority of the team's cap space tied up in the star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, the front office has to work well in the margins. Drafting a touted prospect would give them a promising young contributor at a very team-friendly price for years.
The NBA draft lottery will take place in Chicago on May 12th.