Joel Embiid Lands Props From Indiana Pacers Star
Tyrese Haliburton’s early success in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs is helping him get revenge on his doubters. After being labeled as one of the NBA’s most overrated players, according to a poll full of anonymous figures, Haliburton has something to prove.
But the poll itself wasn’t the only motivation Haliburton needed. He has also received a boost from players outside of the Indiana Pacers’ organization, who maintain a close connection with the star guard. One of them happens to be Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
According to The Athletic, Haliburton recently issued props to Embiid and Boston’s Jayson Tatum for offering honest conversations that helped the guard “build that immunity to rejection.”
“At some point, worrying about what my peers think only holds so much weight,” Haliburton told reporters. “I think my peers I really respect, that changes things. For that poll, there’s no names to faces, it’s all anonymous. Having relationships with guys like Jayson and Joel, who are guys that I know at the top of the game, them being honest with me, that’s important. I respect their opinions more than anybody.”
Embiid is no stranger to criticism himself. Despite having seven All-Star appearances, along with an MVP win on his resume, the Sixers’ center landed in the most overrated category as well.
While Embiid hasn’t figured out how to block the criticism entirely, he has enough experience to figure out how to manage it. Tatum, a multi-time All-Star and an NBA Champion, is in the same boat.
Embiid doesn’t have a chance to clear his overrated label this year, as the Sixers missed the playoffs for the first time in years. With just 19 games played, the star center couldn’t stay healthy enough to make any notable contributions. While working on getting healthy, the seven-time All-Star will watch Haliburton and Tatum go to work in the Eastern Conference.
More 76ers on SI
You can contact Justin Grasso via e-mail: JustinGrasso32@gmail.com