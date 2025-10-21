Joel Embiid Projection Would Put 76ers on Right Path Again
The 2025-2026 NBA season commences in less than a week. After an offseason of major trades and draft selections, the landscape of the league is going to look a bit different from last year.
On Saturday, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projected the playoff seedings for 2026. The Philadelphia 76ers are predicted to finish as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
“BPI projects Joel Embiid will play 64 games, which is part of what gives the 76ers a 90% chance to make the playoffs, something they've done every season in which Embiid has played 50 games.”
What to Expect
Last season, the 76ers finished with an abysmal 24-58 record. Embiid was limited to only 19 games due to ongoing injuries, a major factor of the franchise’s decline.
With Embiid appearing in 58 regular season games over the past two seasons, there have been growing concerns about the superstar center’s future availability. The one-time MVP underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April.
On Friday, Embiid lessened doubts by returning to action in Philadelphia’s preseason closer against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 31-year-old totaled 14 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in 18 minutes.
The real test will come as the 76ers’ advance deeper into the upcoming season. If Embiid can remain healthy, the franchise should expect a resurgence back into the upper half of the Eastern Conference standings.
Realistically, 64 regular season appearances may be overtly optimistic for Embiid. The 76ers are scheduled to play in league-high 16 back-to-back games, which could cause the franchise to veer the side of caution with playing Embiid.
Frontcourt depth should also be an area of concern. The 35-year-old Paul George was Philadelphia’s starting power forward last season, which is not the 15-year veteran’s natural position. This adds more pressure onto Embiid to be the team’s main interior force, increasing the possibility of re-injury.
With all factors considered, the 76ers should expect approximately 45 games of availability from Embiid. This is a ballpark estimate for one of the most unpredictable players heading into next year.
The Eastern contenders projected ahead of the 76ers are the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia’s greatest threat will be the Knicks, who play in the Atlantic Division and are coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
Overall, the 76ers can emerge as legitimate championship contenders. With a core of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey, there is growing pressure for the trio to reach a high ceiling.