Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Heat
With the Miami Heat in town on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will close out night two of their back-to-back set.
As expected, the Sixers aren’t going to roll with Joel Embiid in the lineup after he made his return on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
Nick Nurse suggested that would be the case following Tuesday’s win. The official NBA injury report confirms Embiid is out due to left knee injury management.
At the beginning of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid made it clear that playing on both nights of a back-to-back was unlikely moving forward. So far, Embiid has stuck to that plan.
The 2024-2025 season has been a rough go-round for Embiid, as setbacks have kept him off the floor for a large portion of the year.
As the Sixers went through their first nine games of the year, Embiid had yet to debut. When he finally took the court on November 12, he played in three of the next four games. Then Embiid saw another seven-game absence as knee swelling took him off the court.
Throughout December, Embiid was finding consistency with his availability, even while dealing with a sinus fracture and sprained foot. Unfortunately, He missed a game on January 6 and didn’t return until February 4.
After 15 straight absences, Embiid was back on the floor to face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He checked in for 36 minutes to account for 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. The big man made 52 percent of his shots and went 4-9 from the free-throw line.
The Sixers defeated the Mavericks by two points to snap a two-game losing streak. They will look to keep the momentum going on Wednesday without Embiid against Miami.
