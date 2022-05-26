Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has cooled off from trolling his Twitter following of over two million over the last few years. Every now and then, he'll hop back on the app and give Sixers fans something to talk panic about.

A couple of weeks after dropping Game 6 against the Miami Heat and finding themselves eliminated from the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers have been one of 26 teams sitting at home and watching the Conference Finals matchups.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat competed for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Joel Embiid was live-tweeting through the matchup, which caused a bit of a scare for Sixers fans.

How It All Started

The Miami Heat struggled against the Celtics on Wednesday night. As Boston had a comfortable lead with the game winding down, it was becoming clear the Cs were on their way to capturing a 3-2 lead over Miami, causing Embiid to question whether the Heat still "got a chance" to win the series or not.

Where It Gets Interesting

And here is where Embiid decided to troll his followers. In the past, Embiid engaged in a harmless but troll-like exchange with former Sixer and current Heat member Jimmy Butler on social media, teasing the idea of having Embiid go to Miami.

As Embiid and Butler remain very close and wished they were still teammates, the big man's tweet caused quite a stir as it made it seem like he might want to be the extra "star" that the Heat might need to get past Eastern Conference Finals.

Ending the Joke

"Troel" Embiid knew exactly what he was doing on Wednesday night and clearly got a kick out of it. As he left Sixers fans puzzled after he was tweeting about the Miami Heat, Embiid laughed it off roughly 20 minutes later as the Celtics got past the Heat officially with a 93-80 victory.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

