Jordan Poole Shares Moment With Will Smith During Matchup vs Sixers
Even though the team is dealing with some struggles right now, the Philadelphia 76ers still had a star in the building for their matchup against the Washington Wizards. Longtime actor Will Smith made an appearance to catch some action in person.
Smith got in on the pregame festivities, ringing the bell before the action got underway. He stuck around for the game, sitting courtside for an up-close view. In the midst of the matchup, Smith got to share a brief moment with one of the Wizards' top players.
During a break in the action, Jordan Poole made his way over to Smith to pay his respects to the acclaimed actor. The former champion appears to be telling him he's been a huge fan of his work ever since he was a child before getting back in the mix.
Both teams entered this game on long losing streaks, but it would be the Wizards who wound up walking out victorious. Led by numerous standouts, they were able to hold on and walk out of with a 119-114 win. Poole was among those to lead the charge, ending the night with 18 points and seven assists in 22 minutes of action.
In what has become a common trend, Quentin Grimes was the key notable performer for the Sixers. He continued his impressive run since coming to Philly at the deadline, notching a team-high 22 points. Guerschon Yabusele also did his part to try and get the Sixers back in the win column, posting a stat line of 21 points and eight assists.
Now on the wrong end of six-game losing streak, the Sixers will look to put an end to their skid on Saturday in a matchup with the Miami Heat.