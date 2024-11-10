Key Charlotte Hornets Player Out With Injury vs 76ers
The Charlotte Hornets will be down one of their key players on Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to the Hornets injury report, Miles Bridges is getting the night off as he deals with a bruised knee. The absence marks Bridges’ second straight for the first time this season.
On Friday night, the Hornets paid a visit to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the absence of Bridges, the Hornets found success against a Pacers team that hasn’t quite hit their stride yet this year.
Even without Bridges, Charlotte churned out a 20-point victory. They collected their second straight win to form their first win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Charlotte climbed out of a three-game losing streak earlier this week with a last-second win over the Detroit Pistons. That game served as Bridges’ latest outing. In 35 minutes, the veteran made 57 percent of his shots to score 27 points. He also collected seven rebounds and dished out two assists.
Overall, Bridges appeared in eight games for the Hornets this year. He’s been struggling with his shooting from the field, making just 39 percent of his attempts. From three, Bridges has produced on 27 percent of his shots, taking 5.6 attempts per game.
Compared to the last two seasons he played, Bridges has been having a down year in the scoring department. Last season, he produced 21 points per game in nearly 70 matchups. This year, he’s produced just 15 points per game.
Outside of his scoring, Bridges has come down with seven rebounds per game. He also dished out three assists per outing while seeing the court for 30 minutes per night.
In games against the 76ers, Bridges has produced an average of 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 16 total appearances. The last time he faced the Sixers was in 2021. At the time, Bridges collected 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
Lately, the Sixers have found plenty of success against the Hornets. They are on a six-game win streak and haven’t lost since November 23, 2022. Sunday’s game offers a Bridges-less Hornets team an opportunity to snap the streak against a shorthanded 76ers team.