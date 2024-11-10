All 76ers

Key Charlotte Hornets Player Out With Injury vs 76ers

The Charlotte Hornets will miss one of their starters against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and forward Miles Bridges (0) react to a loose ball against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Imagesthe
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and forward Miles Bridges (0) react to a loose ball against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Imagesthe / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets will be down one of their key players on Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to the Hornets injury report, Miles Bridges is getting the night off as he deals with a bruised knee. The absence marks Bridges’ second straight for the first time this season.

On Friday night, the Hornets paid a visit to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the absence of Bridges, the Hornets found success against a Pacers team that hasn’t quite hit their stride yet this year.

Even without Bridges, Charlotte churned out a 20-point victory. They collected their second straight win to form their first win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Charlotte climbed out of a three-game losing streak earlier this week with a last-second win over the Detroit Pistons. That game served as Bridges’ latest outing. In 35 minutes, the veteran made 57 percent of his shots to score 27 points. He also collected seven rebounds and dished out two assists.

Overall, Bridges appeared in eight games for the Hornets this year. He’s been struggling with his shooting from the field, making just 39 percent of his attempts. From three, Bridges has produced on 27 percent of his shots, taking 5.6 attempts per game.

Compared to the last two seasons he played, Bridges has been having a down year in the scoring department. Last season, he produced 21 points per game in nearly 70 matchups. This year, he’s produced just 15 points per game.

Outside of his scoring, Bridges has come down with seven rebounds per game. He also dished out three assists per outing while seeing the court for 30 minutes per night.

In games against the 76ers, Bridges has produced an average of 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 16 total appearances. The last time he faced the Sixers was in 2021. At the time, Bridges collected 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Lately, the Sixers have found plenty of success against the Hornets. They are on a six-game win streak and haven’t lost since November 23, 2022. Sunday’s game offers a Bridges-less Hornets team an opportunity to snap the streak against a shorthanded 76ers team.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News