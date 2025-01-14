Key Philadelphia 76ers Player Questionable vs OKC Thunder
Heading into a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a key Philadelphia 76ers player is unsure of his status. The offseason acquisition Caleb Martin could find himself sidelined for the evening.
According to the official NBA injury report, Martin was downgraded to questionable on Monday night. The team describes his setback as right groin soreness. He is likely heading into the matchup as a game-time decision.
When the Sixers took the floor for their Tuesday morning shootaround, Martin was reportedly not a participant. Typically, that could be a sign he is currently not trending in the right direction toward playing.
Tuesday’s game against OKC could mark Martin’s second straight absence. When the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, he was ruled out for the matchup. The Sixers took on a five-point loss, marking their second defeat in a row.
When Martin last played against the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday, he picked up the start and played for 36 minutes. During that time, the veteran made just 25 percent of his shots, scoring five points. Philadelphia came up short by eight points.
All season long, Martin has battled through setbacks. While the veteran has received plenty of credit from his coach and teammates for managing to be out on the floor while dealing with injuries, his play has been up and down for stretches.
Prior to the absence on Sunday against the Magic, Martin appeared in 11 games in a row. During that time, he scored on 49 percent of his shots, making 50 percent of his 3.3 three-point attempts per game.
Martin was averaging 9.7 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block per game.
With the Sixers facing a handful of absences on Tuesday, including Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, and potentially Tyrese Maxey, they need all the help they can get against a Western Conference powerhouse in OKC.
The Sixers and the Thunder will tip at 7 PM ET.
