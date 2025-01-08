All 76ers

Will 76ers Make Critical Adjustment With Joel Embiid’s Plan?

Could Joel Embiid start playing in back-to-backs?

Justin Grasso

Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
At the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid made it clear that playing in back-to-backs this season and beyond might not be an option for him. With a strict injury management plan in place, the Sixers decided that playing two games in two days might not be best, considering his injury history.

Eventually, Embiid did walk back his comments on his mindset regarding back-to-backs. He went from claiming he wouldn’t play in those sets ever again for the rest of his career to admitting he was just trolling when saying that.

Still, Embiid hasn’t appeared in two straight games this season.

Three of Embiid’s absences this season occurred on the first or second night of a back-to-back. With the Sixers dropping another game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, falling to 14-20 on the season, could the team consider a change of plans while attempting to get more out of Embiid down the stretch?

76ers head coach Nick Nurse claims there might be an effort to make the critical adjustment to have Embiid participate in back-to-backs at times moving forward.

“I think there should be some improvement in that, as far as guys playing and all that kind of stuff. I think we would probably would like to be hoping guys are playing, whether it’s a back-to-back or not. I think that is certainly where I am at right now, and I think that’s where Simon is and all of that stuff as we want to as best as we can here and as quick as we can when these back-to-backs start coming that we’re going to get guys playing.”

Embiid wasn’t alone in that plan this year. The nine-time All-Star Paul George took nights off during back-to-backs as he recovered from multiple knee injuries that occurred earlier this season. At this point, that restriction is lifted.

At the end of the day, Embiid’s body will have to respond positively in order for the Sixers to follow through with taking the big man down a similar path as George. Not only has he been extremely cautious with his knee after last year’s surgery, but Embiid has suffered a sinus fracture and a sprained foot within the past month.

The entire injury management plan was put in place to make sure Embiid gets to the playoffs healthy. Sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers will have to make adjustments, as they currently aren’t on pace to get a spot unless they win one through the Play-In.

