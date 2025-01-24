All 76ers

Key Philadelphia 76ers Vet Offers Injury Update Before Nuggets Loss

Caleb Martin recently discussed his setback.

Justin Grasso

Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) looks to pass against Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Playing shorthanded has been an unfortunately normal situation for the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.

While the veteran forward Caleb Martin typically avoided the injury report for most of the season early on, despite playing through setbacks, he recently found himself in an extended stretch of absences.

According to the Sixers’ most recent injury report against the Denver Nuggets, Martin is dealing with a groin injury. Ahead of Tuesday night’s action, Martin clarified it’s a strain.

Jan 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looses control of the ball while driving against Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (16) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"It’s a strain. So, [I’m] just getting myself to feel like I can be out there without setting myself back when I get out there,” Martin said via Sixers Wire. “That’s all it is right now.”

Martin is just one of a few key players dealing with a stretch of absences for the 76ers. Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin are all actively recovering from something.

For Martin, he’s missed six games in a row. The last time he played was on January 10, when he checked in for 35 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Sixers’ struggles extend way beyond the absence of Martin, but not having the 29-year-old standout role player certainly isn’t doing the team any favors.

In 31 games, Martin has posted averages of nine points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and nearly one block. He knocked down 44 percent of his shots from the field and 38 percent of his threes.

Heading into Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers are sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 15-27 record. Their 35-point loss against the Denver Nuggets was their seventh-straight defeat.

Martin didn’t mention a target return date, but he’s currently considered day-to-day and won't make his return on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers returned to the practice court on Thursday, which gave Martin a chance to be a partial participant.

