All 76ers

Key Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Could Miss Action vs Kings

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without the key veteran, Andre Drummond, against the Sacramento Kings.

Justin Grasso

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) and Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) battle for a loose ball in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) and Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) battle for a loose ball in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the first matchup of the new year on its way, the Philadelphia 76ers have a crowded injury report against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. A recent trend will continue, as the playing status of the veteran center Andre Drummond is currently up in the air.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, the Sixers have listed Drummond as questionable. Lately, the big man is dealing with a toe sprain.

If he can’t get cleared to play for Wednesday’s game, Drummond will miss out on his fourth outing in a row, as he’s been sidelined for over a week at this point.

Drummond’s recent setback started during a strange outing against the San Antonio Spurs before Christmas.

He entered the matchup healthy but was ejected early on due to double-techs. After further review, Drummond was not deserving of the tech, leading the backup center to return to the game. However, Drummond’s night still concluded after roughly seven minutes of action. When he left with a toe injury, Drummond was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

For the next three games, the Sixers considered Drummond questionable leading up to the matchups. Against Boston and Utah, Drummond was downgraded to out for both games. The situation changed earlier this week when Drummond was upgraded to probable against the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, he was downgraded twice after, leaving him ruled out entirely when the matchup tipped off.

If Drummond gets the nod to play on Wednesday, there is a chance he could collect his 15th start of the year. The Sixers ruled out the starting big man Joel Embiid already due to a foot sprain/rest.

The Sixers and the Kings are slated for a 10 PM ET tip-off.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News