Key Philadelphia 76ers Veteran Could Miss Action vs Kings
With the first matchup of the new year on its way, the Philadelphia 76ers have a crowded injury report against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. A recent trend will continue, as the playing status of the veteran center Andre Drummond is currently up in the air.
According to the NBA’s official injury report, the Sixers have listed Drummond as questionable. Lately, the big man is dealing with a toe sprain.
If he can’t get cleared to play for Wednesday’s game, Drummond will miss out on his fourth outing in a row, as he’s been sidelined for over a week at this point.
Drummond’s recent setback started during a strange outing against the San Antonio Spurs before Christmas.
He entered the matchup healthy but was ejected early on due to double-techs. After further review, Drummond was not deserving of the tech, leading the backup center to return to the game. However, Drummond’s night still concluded after roughly seven minutes of action. When he left with a toe injury, Drummond was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
For the next three games, the Sixers considered Drummond questionable leading up to the matchups. Against Boston and Utah, Drummond was downgraded to out for both games. The situation changed earlier this week when Drummond was upgraded to probable against the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, he was downgraded twice after, leaving him ruled out entirely when the matchup tipped off.
If Drummond gets the nod to play on Wednesday, there is a chance he could collect his 15th start of the year. The Sixers ruled out the starting big man Joel Embiid already due to a foot sprain/rest.
The Sixers and the Kings are slated for a 10 PM ET tip-off.