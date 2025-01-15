All 76ers

Knicks Question Karl Anthony-Towns’ Status vs Philadelphia 76ers

The New York Knicks aren't sure about Karl Anthony-Towns' status against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The last time the New York Knicks rolled without the All-Star acquisition Karl Anthony-Towns, they dropped a game against the Orlando Magic at home. Since then, Towns hasn’t missed any playing time.

For the last four games, Towns has been suited up. During that small stretch, Towns produced 27 points per game, along with 13 rebounds.

Heading into the Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Towns is questionable to play.

According to the official NBA injury report, Towns is dealing with a sprained right thumb. Against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Towns appeared on the court for over 40 minutes.

However, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Towns is on pace to be downgraded and isn't expected to play on Wednesday night in South Philly.

The first time the Sixers and the Knicks met this season was back on November 12. At the time, the Knicks paid the Sixers a visit and Philly got their first set of action against Towns in his new threads.

That game marked the season debut of Joel Embiid. In the outing, Towns checked in for 38 minutes. He scored 21 points on 44 percent shooting from the field. He also came down with 13 rebounds and six assists.

Joel Embiid and Karl Anthony-Town
Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even if Towns got the nod to play on Wednesday, the NBA wouldn't see another matchup between Embiid and Towns. Lately, Embiid has been dealing with a setback of his own, but it’s kept him off the floor.

Since the start of the new year, Embiid has just two games under his belt. He missed the January 1 matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Embiid returned to the court to take on the Golden State Warriors with a 30-minute shift. He played 28 minutes in the following game against the Brooklyn Nets.

After a win in Brooklyn, Embiid missed five games in a row. His latest absence came on Tuesday night when the Sixers opened their back-to-back with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Over the course of their careers, Embiid and Towns have met 12 times. The 13th matchup will be on hold as both centers are expected to be off the floor.

