Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Gives High Praise to Ex-Sixers Guard
For the first time since 2017, the Philadelphia 76ers don't find themselves competing in the NBA postseason. That said, there are still a handful of familiar faces scattered across numerous teams looking to compete for a championship.
Since entering the league back in 2015, Cameron Payne has bounced around looking for a long-term home. Last season, his journeys found him on the Sixers for a brief stretch. Daryl Morey acquired the former first-round pick at the trade deadline from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Patrick Beverley.
Upon hitting free agency last summer, Payne signed a deal to join the New York Knicks. They are among the title hopefuls this postseason after finishing the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks' quest for a championship begins with a first-round matchup against the Detroit Pistons. They squared off for the first time Saturday night, with New York walking away victorious. Payne ended up playing a big part in the win, notching 14 points in 14 minutes off the bench.
Following a strong Game 1 performance, Knicks star Jalen Brunson made sure to give Payne credit for his efforts.
"I think the best thing that a player can have, in whatever league whatever level you're in is confidence," Brunson said of Payne. "He has the most confidence in himself, we have the most confidence in him and so I think that's what helps us as a team."
Ironically enough, this time last year Payne was attempting to help the Sixers take down the Knicks in round one. He had one standout showing in that series as well, scoring 11 points and knocking down three shots from beyond the arc in a Game 3 victory for Philly. As most know, it was the Knicks who ended up winning the series in six games in one of the more thrilling first-round matchups in recent memory.