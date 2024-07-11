Sixers' Kyle Lowry Makes Free Agency Decision
After spending the last week as a free agent, Kyle Lowry has made his decision for next season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lowry is set to return to the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024-205 NBA season.
When the Miami Heat traded Lowry away to the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023-2024 season, it was clear there was only a matter of time before the veteran guard reached a buyout. With the Hornets going through a rebuild, they weren’t the ideal landing spot for a 38-year-old one-time champion.
On February 11, Lowry and the Hornets agreed to a buyout. Shortly after, he announced that he would be joining the Sixers for the first time in his career.
Lowry’s decision to join the 76ers made plenty of sense. For starters, he’s a Philly native. Plus, there was familiarity for Lowry within the coaching staff and the front office.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey acquired Lowry in 2009 during his Houston Rockets tenure. The former Villanova guard found success with the Rockets for four seasons before he became one of the league’s more recognizable guards with the Toronto Raptors.
For most of Lowry’s time with the Raptors, he was coached by Nick Nurse, who now runs the 76ers’ bench. Nurse coached Lowry as an assistant for multiple seasons before becoming the head coach in 2018. Nurse’s first season in charge resulted in an NBA Finals victory
Lowry moved on from the Raptors ahead of the 2021-2023 season. After three seasons in Miami, he had a 23-game stint with the Sixers last year. Lowry averaged eight points, three rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 40 percent from three.
In the playoffs, Lowry produced seven points per game while coming down with an average of four boards and dishing out four assists per game.
Interest in a reunion was mutual for Lowry and the Sixers. In the weeks leading up to free agency, it was revealed the Sixes could have competition with the New York Knicks, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns to land Lowry’s services.
In the end, Lowry will return for another go-round in his hometown.
