LA Clippers Acquire Sixers Big Man in Free Agency
The Philadelphia 76ers’ connection with the Los Angeles Clippers expands this offseason.
As free agency opened up, the Clippers added a member of the Sixers’ 2023-2024 roster by adding the veteran center Mo Bamba to the team.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bamba joins the Clippers on a one-year deal, fresh off of his one-year run with the Sixers.
Last year, the Sixers loaded up on depth at the center spot behind Joel Embiid. Bamba was an addition in free agency, as was Montrezl Harrell, who was brought back on another one-year deal after the Sixers declined his option for the next season.
While all signs were pointing to the Sixers moving on from one of their draft picks in Paul Reed and Filip Petrusev, Philly kept both at the start of the year. Petrusev came over from his overseas run, while Reed signed a three-year offer sheet from the Utah Jazz, which was matched by Philadelphia.
As loaded with depth as the Sixers were behind Embiid prior the start of the season, they quickly saw a change. Harrell suffered an injury, which sidelined him for the year, leaving the Sixers to move on early. Petrusev was a piece involved in the trade with the LA Clippers involving James Harden.
Reed and Bamba stuck around for the entire year, with the latter player finding it hard to garner playing time on a consistent basis.
Bamba saw the court for 57 games with the Sixers. He averaged 13 minutes of playing time, producing four points and four rebounds per game. From the field, he shot 49 percent. From deep, he averaged 39 percent. The Sixers opted to roll with Reed over Bamba when the playoffs came around.
At this point, Bamba is on the hunt for a steady role as a backup big man. Despite being a high lottery pick for the Orlando Magic, Bamba is still searching for consistency after his stint as a reserve for the Magic. He’ll search for a steady role with the Clippers as he joins his fourth team.