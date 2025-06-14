LA Clippers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Sixers
Moving forward, the Philadelphia 76ers will attempt to pull off something few teams have done. Armed with a core of All-Stars and a top-five draft pick, they'll attempt to contend while also developing young talent. As the offseason gets ready to begin, the idea was tossed out of them opting to go all in on veteran talent in hopes of securing a championship.
Earlier this week, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report put together a list of one "ambitious" trade target for each NBA team. For the Sixers, it was LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
Because Philadelphia's fate is tethered to Embiid's knees, it might as well dive all the way in on a high-risk, high-reward approach. Enter Kawhi Leonard, another All-NBA-caliber superstar whose health will remain a question mark for the rest of his career.
A move of this caliber would be make-or-break for the Sixers to the highest degree. With Leonard and Joel Embiid's injury history, the risk is extremely high. However, if the two stars are able to stay on the floor consistently together, the Sixers would be a real threat to take home a title.
Leonard already has a good bond with Paul George from their time together on the Clippers. Pair that with a healthy Embiid, and the Sixers would have a trio of stars who can more than hold their own on both ends of the floor. However, there's also the other end where injuries leave them depleted similar to this season.
Though Leonard has shown he can still be an elite talent when healthy, the reward might not be worth the risk for the Sixers. They'd be better off rolling the dice on the "two timelines" approach with an infusion of young talent.