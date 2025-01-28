Lakers Confident in Anthony Davis’ Availability vs Philadelphia 76ers

All 76ers

What's Anthony Davis' injury status against the Philadelphia 76ers?

Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) talks at post game interview after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
On the second night of a back-to-back set, the Los Angeles Lakers are confident in the availability of their nine-time All-Star big man, Anthony Davis.

According to the official NBA injury report, Davis is listed as having a foot-related setback, which is described as left plantar fasciitis. However, the Lakers believe Davis is probable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Having a presence on the injury report isn’t new for Davis. While the same setback has been nagging him throughout the year, he’s been available for most of the Lakers’ matchups.

Heading into Monday night’s game between the Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets, Davis was probable to play before eventually getting cleared for a 36-minute shift.

During that time, Davis produced 42 points on 61 percent shooting from the field. He also had a game-high 23 rebounds, with 15 of them coming on the defensive end of the floor.

As expected, Davis has been a dominant presence for the Lakers this year. In 41 games, he’s been averaging 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks.

During a November 8 matchup against the Sixers, Davis checked in for 35 minutes. He produced 31 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and four blocks in the 10-point win, which went in favor of LA.

The Sixers and the Lakers are set to tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Philadelphia is searching for its third win in a row after sweeping a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers are looking for their fifth win in a row, which could help them improve to 27-18 on the season, getting one game closer to the Western Conference’s fourth seed.

