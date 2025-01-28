All 76ers

Lakers Reveal LeBron James Official Injury Report Status vs 76ers

LeBron James remains on the Lakers' injury report against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gearing up for their Tuesday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers have been monitoring the availability of the star forward, LeBron James.

Throughout the year, LeBron has had frequent appearances on the injury report. According to the official NBA injury report, LeBron continues managing a left foot injury.

The Lakers don’t seem too worried about a potential absence for the former MVP, though. With their initial injury report submitted, the Lakers have LeBron listed as probable for the matchup.

The chances of him getting the nod to play against the Sixers seem high.

On Monday night, the Lakers fired up a back-to-back set, continuing a road trip. After picking up a double-digit victory on the road against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets.

LeBron James checked in for 36 minutes in the matchup. Although he struggled with his shot from three, going just 1-8 from beyond the arc, the veteran forward shot over 50 percent from the field to notch 22 points.

Along with his scoring, James accounted for seven rebounds and eight assists.

LeBron Jame
Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

If the Lakers change course and give LeBron the night off, it would mark his first absence since December 28. LA doesn’t seem to have a possible absence in mind at this time.

Earlier this season, the Sixers visited the Lakers on their West Coast run. LeBron saw the court for 34 minutes in that game. He produced 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

At the time, the Lakers took advantage of a slow start for the Sixers, issuing them a 10-point loss.

The Sixers have a two-game win streak at the moment, but they remain shorthanded and outside of the NBA Play-In picture before their meeting with the Lakers.

As for LA, they have four wins in a row to show for, and hope to close out their current back-to-back set with five. At 26-18 on the season, the Lakers place fifth in the Western Conference. They trail the Denver Nuggets by one game.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News