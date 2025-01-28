Lakers Reveal LeBron James Official Injury Report Status vs 76ers
Gearing up for their Tuesday night matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers have been monitoring the availability of the star forward, LeBron James.
Throughout the year, LeBron has had frequent appearances on the injury report. According to the official NBA injury report, LeBron continues managing a left foot injury.
The Lakers don’t seem too worried about a potential absence for the former MVP, though. With their initial injury report submitted, the Lakers have LeBron listed as probable for the matchup.
The chances of him getting the nod to play against the Sixers seem high.
On Monday night, the Lakers fired up a back-to-back set, continuing a road trip. After picking up a double-digit victory on the road against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets.
LeBron James checked in for 36 minutes in the matchup. Although he struggled with his shot from three, going just 1-8 from beyond the arc, the veteran forward shot over 50 percent from the field to notch 22 points.
Along with his scoring, James accounted for seven rebounds and eight assists.
If the Lakers change course and give LeBron the night off, it would mark his first absence since December 28. LA doesn’t seem to have a possible absence in mind at this time.
Earlier this season, the Sixers visited the Lakers on their West Coast run. LeBron saw the court for 34 minutes in that game. He produced 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.
At the time, the Lakers took advantage of a slow start for the Sixers, issuing them a 10-point loss.
The Sixers have a two-game win streak at the moment, but they remain shorthanded and outside of the NBA Play-In picture before their meeting with the Lakers.
As for LA, they have four wins in a row to show for, and hope to close out their current back-to-back set with five. At 26-18 on the season, the Lakers place fifth in the Western Conference. They trail the Denver Nuggets by one game.
